BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BZM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BZM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.43, the dividend yield is 3.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BZM was $15.43, representing a -13.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.80 and a 36.17% increase over the 52 week low of $11.33.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BZM Dividend History page.

