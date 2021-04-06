BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 07, 2021

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BZM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 226.09% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.25, the dividend yield is 11.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BZM was $15.25, representing a -10.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.10 and a 17.67% increase over the 52 week low of $12.96.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BZM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.