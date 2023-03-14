BlackRock managed fund buys controlling stake in Kenyan wind farm

(Adds details)

NAIROBI, March 14 (Reuters) - Climate Finance Partnership, a fund managed by BlackRock Alternatives is buying a controlling stake in Kenyan wind farm Lake Turkana, it said on Tuesday.

The fund will acquire the stake in Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP), a 310-megawatt wind farm in Kenya's far north, from Finfund, Vestas and the Investment Fund for Developing Countries, it said in statement.

A regulatory filing published in the Kenyan press on Tuesday said the stake amounts to 31.25% of the shares of LTWP.

The deal, which requires regulatory approval, represents BlackRock Alternatives first private investment in Africa, it said.

BlackRock Alternatives is part of BlackRock Inc while the Climate Finance Partnership is a public-private fund that targets emerging market climate infrastructure.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BLACKROCK KENYA/WINDFARM (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.