BlackRock Makes Bigger Splash in PE

December 04, 2024 — 11:39 am EST

BlackRock has announced a $12 billion acquisition of HPS Investment Partners, a private credit firm led by former Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan executives. The deal highlights BlackRock’s push into private credit, a rapidly expanding $1.6 trillion market that has grown as banks retreat from leveraged lending. 

CEO Larry Fink emphasized the blending of public and private markets as a core feature of modern investing. The move aligns with BlackRock’s broader strategy to deepen its presence in alternative assets, following acquisitions of Preqin and Global Infrastructure Partners earlier this year. 

 

While some industry leaders, including JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, have raised concerns about risks in private credit, BlackRock sees significant opportunities for growth. 

Finsum: This acquisition could boost BlackRock’s effort to position itself as a leader in alternative asset management.

 

