Blackrock Looking to Triple Fixed Income ETF AUM

Fixed income ETFs are seeing a surge of inflows over the past year given higher rates and an uncertain economic and monetary outlook. Blackrock is a pioneer in the space and has $800 billion in assets under management in its fixed income ETFs as of the end of the first quarter.

Now, the asset manager is setting a goal of $2.5 trillion by the end of the decade in assets in its fixed income ETFs. These comments were made by Salim Ramji, Blackrock’s global head of ETFs and Index Investments at its Investor Day earlier this week and were covered by Shanny Basar for Markets Media Group.

He sees the line between passive and active continuing to blur as investors demand more customization and scale. Currently, Blackrock manages $5.9 trillion in assets. Its ETF division, iShares, has $3.1 trillion in assets but accounts for more than 90% of revenue growth. In total, it offers 1,300 ETFs which is more than double that of any other company. Overall, Ramji sees annual ETF asset growth in the double-digits and revenue growth of single-digits to continue as well.

Finsum: Fixed income ETFs are booming due to an uncertain economic outlook and the highest yields in decades. Blackrock is targeting a tripling of its assets in its fixed income ETFs by the end of the decade.

