BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that BTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.03, the dividend yield is 5.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTA was $12.03, representing a -12.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.82 and a 41.53% increase over the 52 week low of $8.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

