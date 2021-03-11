BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.69, the dividend yield is 4.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTA was $12.69, representing a -4.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.30 and a 49.24% increase over the 52 week low of $8.50.

