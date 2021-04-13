BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.01, the dividend yield is 4.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTA was $13.01, representing a -2.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.30 and a 23.31% increase over the 52 week low of $10.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTA Dividend History page.

