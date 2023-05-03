BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.18%, the lowest has been 4.38%, and the highest has been 7.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 36.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTA is 0.08%, an increase of 12.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.82% to 2,829K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 482K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing a decrease of 22.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTA by 46.48% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 239K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTA by 41.58% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 180K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing a decrease of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTA by 20.03% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 14.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTA by 16.08% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment and, under normal market conditions, the Trust’s municipal bond portfolio will have a dollar-weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives

