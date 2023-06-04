BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) Declares $0.10 Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.18 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.50%, the lowest has been 6.07%, and the highest has been 12.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLW is 0.13%, a decrease of 14.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 10,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 757K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 17.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLW by 60.68% over the last quarter.

Bramshill Investments holds 712K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLW by 1.10% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing a decrease of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLW by 36.14% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 527K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLW by 25.18% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 372K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing a decrease of 37.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLW by 28.44% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, it helps millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

