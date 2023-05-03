BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) Declares $0.10 Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.18 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.48%, the lowest has been 6.07%, and the highest has been 12.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.06 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLW is 0.32%, an increase of 104.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 10,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 763K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares, representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLW by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Bramshill Investments holds 719K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing an increase of 26.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLW by 21.81% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 621K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLW by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 510K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing a decrease of 31.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLW by 80,807.22% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 503K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing an increase of 14.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLW by 3.75% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, it helps millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

