BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) Declares $0.10 Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.18 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.46%, the lowest has been 6.07%, and the highest has been 12.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.04 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLW is 0.15%, a decrease of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 10,792K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hoey Investments holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 687.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLW by 84.67% over the last quarter.

Strategic Asset Management holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mml Investors Services holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 80.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLW by 99.95% over the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 119.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLW by 53.40% over the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, it helps millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

