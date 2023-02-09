BlackRock-led investors in Aramco pipelines get over $16 bln bond orders

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Investors in Saudi Aramco's gas pipelines network, led by BlackRock Inc BLK.N, have received over $16 billion in demand for a sale of bonds in three tranches, skewed towards a tranche of Islamic bonds, a bank document showed.

Guidance for the Islamic bonds, or sukuk, which have a tenor of about 10 years and a weighted average life (WAL) of roughly 7-1/2 years, was tightened 30 basis points to around 210 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Conventional paper due in about 15 years, with a WAL of around 12 years, was tightened 20 bps to around 255 bps over UST, while Formosa bonds maturing in 19 years with a WAL of roughly 18 years were tightened 20 bps to 285 bps over UST.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai;)

