US Markets
BLK

BlackRock-led investors in Aramco pipelines get over $16 bln bond orders

Credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

February 09, 2023 — 08:53 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Investors in Saudi Aramco's gas pipelines network, led by BlackRock Inc BLK.N, have received over $16 billion in demand for a sale of bonds in three tranches, skewed towards a tranche of Islamic bonds, a bank document showed.

Guidance for the Islamic bonds, or sukuk, which have a tenor of about 10 years and a weighted average life (WAL) of roughly 7-1/2 years, was tightened 30 basis points to around 210 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Conventional paper due in about 15 years, with a WAL of around 12 years, was tightened 20 bps to around 255 bps over UST, while Formosa bonds maturing in 19 years with a WAL of roughly 18 years were tightened 20 bps to 285 bps over UST.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai;)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.