Blackrock Launches New Fixed Income ETF for Income Investors

According to an article by Katherine Greifeld and Emily Graffeo, Blackrock is launching its own ETF for income investors. This marks new fixed income CIO Rick Reider’s first ETF launch.

The actively managed BlackRock Flexible Income ETF will invest in more higher-yielding parts of the fixed income spectrum like high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, and securitized assets. It will have an annual expense ratio of 50 basis points and will be managed by Rieder, Jacob Caplan, and Samir Lakhani.

Fixed income ETFs are experiencing rapid growth in terms of inflows and new issues due to high rates and an uncertain economic outlook. Many analysts anticipate ETF flows to become a dominant factor within the fixed income market like ETFs have for equities. Within the category, Blackrock is the leader with $600 billion in assets out of a total of $1.4 trillion in fixed income ETFs.

According to Blackrock, these ETFs are serving investors while also leading to more liquidity in fixed income markets. BINC carries an annual expense ratio of 50 basis points and is actively managed by a team including Rieder, Jacob Caplain and Samir Lakhani.

FinSum: Blackrock is the leading issuer and manager of fixed income ETFs. Recently, it launched the Blackrock Flexible Income ETF which invests in higher-yielding debt.

