BlackRock Joins MSFT in AI Partnership: Should You Buy BLK Stock Now?

BlackRock Inc. BLK and Microsoft Corp. MSFT entered into a partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”) and MGX, collectively named Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership (“GAIIP”), to make the infrastructural investment required to build enhanced AI capabilities.



This collaboration aims to invest in new and expanded data centers to address the rising demand for computing power and energy infrastructure to build new sources of power for these facilities. These investments will be majorly within the United States, accelerating AI innovation and economic growth, while the rest will be made in U.S. partner nations.



GAIIP initially intends to secure $30 billion in private equity capital from investors, asset owners and corporates. This initial equity investment will further enable the mobilization of up to $100 billion in total investment potential, including debt financing.



This strategic alliance will allow BLK to earn higher investment returns, thus aiding revenue growth.

Other Factors That Make BLK Stock a Lucrative Bet

Fed’s Interest Rate Cut to Aid Assets Under Management (AUM): The Federal Reserve implemented a 50-basis point interest rate cut on Sept. 18 to aid the economy. The move complements BlackRock’s organic growth strategy to boost AUM through product diversification and a solid revenue mix.



BLK’s AUM growth is expected to be driven by investors' demand for higher returns as they shift toward higher-yielding assets such as equity and alternative assets. Also, improved market liquidity will introduce new investors to the market, supplementing AUM growth.



BlackRock’s AUM witnessed a 10.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the five years ended 2023, while total revenues (GAAP) reflected a CAGR of 4.7% over the same period. Both metrics grew during the first half of 2024 as well.



The uptrend will likely be sustained given the company’s efforts to solidify iShares and exchange-traded funds (ETF) operations as it received approval for spot bitcoin ETF in January 2024. An enhanced focus on the active equity business will offer support too.

Sales Estimates



Strategic Acquisitions: BlackRock has been primarily expanding via acquisitions – both domestically as well as globally.



In January, BLK agreed to acquire GIP (to be completed on Oct. 1, 2024). GIP’s position as the leading independent infrastructure manager is likely to support the recent GAIIP collaboration.



To complement the GIP deal, the company agreed to acquire Preqin for $3.2 billion in cash to boost its private market capabilities by integrating investments, technology and data across the entire portfolio.



These complementary acquisitions represent a strategic expansion of BlackRock’s Aladdin technology business into the rapidly growing private markets data segment. This segment, which includes private equity, real estate, infrastructure and hedge funds, is projected to reach a total addressable market of $8 billion.



By tapping into this market, BlackRock aims to unlock significant growth potential and provide unparalleled data and analytics solutions to its clients.



Additionally, in May, the company acquired the remaining 75% stake in SpiderRock to enhance its separately managed accounts offerings. This buyout is an extension of BLK’s minority investment of 25% in the firm in 2021. It complements the Aperio acquisition, executed in 2021, thus further expanding the SMA offerings to fulfill unique client requirements.



Encouraging Capital Distributions: As of June 30, 2024, BLK had borrowings of $9.9 billion, while its cash and cash equivalents were $10.2 billion. This indicates balance sheet strength and a decent liquidity position.



In January, the company announced a 2% hike in the quarterly dividend to $5.1 per share. BLK has increased its dividend five times in the last five years with an annualized dividend growth rate of 10.7%.

Dividend Yield



Also, the company has a share repurchase plan in place, which was announced in July 2010, authorizing the company to repurchase 5.1 million shares. This was further complemented by an additional 7 million authorization announced in January 2023. As of June 30, 2024, roughly 4.6 million shares remained available.



Earnings Growth Potential: BlackRock’s earnings growth rate over the last three to five years has been 6.9%, higher than the industry average of 4%. Further, the company’s earnings consistently beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 11.56%.



These historical trends will likely be sustainable in the near future, as evident from analysts’ bullish sentiments.

Estimate Revision Trend



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings of $41.37 and $45.92 implies year-over-year growth of 9.5% and 11%, respectively.

Is Now the Right Time to Buy BLK Stock?

BlackRock’s shares touched a new 52-week high of $942.73 yesterday, indicating strong growth momentum.



This month, shares of BlackRock gained 3.7% outperforming the industry’s rally of 2.9%, while the S&P 500 Index declined 0.6%. Further, the company has been performing better than its peers - Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP and Invesco Ltd. IVZ.

Month-to-Date Price Performance



Though the company’s shares have outperformed the industry, BLK stock appears to be trading at a premium compared with the industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book (P/B) of 3.44X, which is above the industry’s 3.35X, reflecting a stretched valuation.



Further, its Value Score of D suggests that BLK is overvalued at the moment.

Price-to-Book Ratio



Meanwhile, BlackRock’s peers, AMP and IVZ are currently trading at a P/B of 9.12X and 0.7X, respectively.



The GAIIP strategic alliance aligns with the BLK’s growth strategy. Further, strong balance sheet, solid AUM balance, interest rate cuts and strategic expansion efforts provide a solid base for growth.



On the other hand, premium valuation is a drawback. Also, investors should keep an eye on the macroeconomic backdrop and evaluate their risk appetite before buying this BLK stock. Those who already own it can hold on to it as it is less likely to disappoint over the long term.



Currently, Blackrock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

