BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (BKN) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.47 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.91%, the lowest has been 3.96%, and the highest has been 7.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKN is 0.06%, an increase of 39.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.23% to 3,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 447K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 92.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKN by 1,205.11% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 249K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKN by 47.98% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 199K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKN by 74.71% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 177K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 15.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKN by 13.20% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 163K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 38.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKN by 47.63% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc.’s (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). Under normal market conditions, the Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

