BlackRock Investment Institute upgrades UK stocks to "neutral"

July 24 (Reuters) - BlackRock Investment Institute on Monday upgraded UK equities to 'neutral' from 'underweight' saying the stocks have better priced-in the region's a weak growth outlook.

"We find that attractive valuations better reflect the weak growth outlook and the Bank of England's (BoE) sharp rate hikes to deal with sticky inflation," BlackRock Investment Institute said in a note.

Markets have started to price a peak rate of up to 6% for the BoE's main interest rate as wage pressure concerns remain. The central bank surprised investors with a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point hike to 5% last month.

