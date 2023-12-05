News & Insights

BlackRock Investment Institute reduces weighting on Europe government bonds

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

December 05, 2023 — 09:59 am EST

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) said on Tuesday it had reduced its weighting on euro zone and UK government bonds as well as U.S. inflation-linked debt to neutral from overweight - a move that follows a stunning rally in global bond markets.

The BII, a research and analysis arm of the world's largest asset manager, said in its outlook note for 2024, investors faced a "regime of slower growth, higher inflation, higher interest rates – and greater volatility" ahead.

BII said it maintained a broad preference for emerging market assets over developed markets and favoured India and Mexico. In developed markets, it liked Japanese equities.

Global markets have rallied on signs of inflation pressures easing and is hoping for central bank interest rate cuts next year. However, BII said in its outlook it expected inflation to stay closer to 3% - "one of our strongest views on a strategic horizon."

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

