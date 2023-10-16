News & Insights

BlackRock Investment Institute raises rating of long-dated US Treasuries

October 16, 2023 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by Susan Mathew for Reuters ->

Oct 16 (Reuters) - BlackRock Investment Institute on Monday raised the rating of long-dated U.S. Treasuries to "neutral" from "underweight" as it sees yields approaching a peak.

"We now see about equal odds that long-term yields swing in either direction," said Jean Boivin, head of BlackRock Investment Institute. US/

BlackRock Investment Institute, an arm of U.S.-based investment firm BlackRock that provides proprietaryinvestment research is "overweight" on euro area and UK bonds as it sees more rate cuts than the market in these regions. GVD/EUR

