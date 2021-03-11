BLACKROCK INTERNATIONAL, LTD. (BGY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

BLACKROCK INTERNATIONAL, LTD. (BGY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that BGY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6, the dividend yield is 6.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGY was $6, representing a -1.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.09 and a 60.86% increase over the 52 week low of $3.73.

