BLACKROCK INTERNATIONAL, LTD. (BGY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

BLACKROCK INTERNATIONAL, LTD. (BGY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that BGY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.44, the dividend yield is 7.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGY was $5.44, representing a -8.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.96 and a 45.84% increase over the 52 week low of $3.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

