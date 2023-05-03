BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.46%, the lowest has been 6.08%, and the highest has been 10.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGY is 0.09%, a decrease of 17.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 42,615K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,759K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,311K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGY by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 4,411K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,264K shares, representing an increase of 26.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGY by 46.31% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 2,871K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,843K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGY by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,765K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGY by 8.93% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,587K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGY by 0.02% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust’s (BSD) (the 'Trust') investment objectives are to provide current income that is exempt from regular federal income tax and to invest in municipal bonds that over time will perform better than the broader municipal bond market. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in investments exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in investment grade quality securities at the time of investment and, under normal market conditions, primarily invests in municipal bonds with long-term maturities in order to maintain a weighted average maturity of 15 years or more. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

