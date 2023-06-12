News & Insights

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) Declares $0.25 Dividend

June 12, 2023 — 05:32 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Global Comm Services ETF said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.25 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $67.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.65%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 4.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Global Comm Services ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IXP is 0.07%, a decrease of 10.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.51% to 1,830K shares. IXP / BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Global Comm Services ETF Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of IXP is 7.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IXP / BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Global Comm Services ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Pictet Asset Management holds 516K shares.

Green Harvest Asset Management holds 121K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 11.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IXP by 22.55% over the last quarter.

Destination Wealth Management holds 101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IXP by 112,007.95% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 82K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 47.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IXP by 66.07% over the last quarter.

Slow Capital holds 59K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IXP by 1.46% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

