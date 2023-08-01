BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Declares $0.24 Dividend

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.24 per share ($2.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $95.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.76%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 2.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 863 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 6.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEF is 1.84%, an increase of 28.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.14% to 278,324K shares. The put/call ratio of IEF is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 36,515K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,877K shares, representing a decrease of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 89.53% over the last quarter.

FPCIX - Strategic Advisers Core Income Fund holds 17,116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,481K shares, representing an increase of 67.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 217.57% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 16,713K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,404K shares, representing an increase of 19.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 19.76% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 12,568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,330K shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 12,155K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,936K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 5.09% over the last quarter.

