BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Declares $0.24 Dividend

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.24 per share ($2.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.
Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.
At the current share price of $95.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.03%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.76%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 2.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 2.75 standard deviations above the historical average.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 863 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 6.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEF is 1.84%, an increase of 28.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.14% to 278,324K shares. The put/call ratio of IEF is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Jpmorgan Chase holds 36,515K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,877K shares, representing a decrease of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 89.53% over the last quarter.
FPCIX - Strategic Advisers Core Income Fund holds 17,116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,481K shares, representing an increase of 67.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 217.57% over the last quarter.
Envestnet Asset Management holds 16,713K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,404K shares, representing an increase of 19.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 19.76% over the last quarter.
Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 12,568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,330K shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 4.78% over the last quarter.
Pnc Financial Services Group holds 12,155K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,936K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 5.09% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Schedule A to the Investment Advisory Agreement dated December 1, 2009 iShares Trust BlackRock Fund Advisors
- SCHEDULE A Master Advisory Fee Waiver Agreement for iShares Trust (Amended as of June 8, 2023) (all percentages are expressed as a percentage of average daily net assets) Ticker Fund Advisory Fee Waiver Last Day of Term AAXJ iShares MSCI All Country
- iShares Trust
- EXHIBIT A
- Schedule A to the Investment Advisory Agreement dated December 1, 2009 iShares Trust BlackRock Fund Advisors
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.