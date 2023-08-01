BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Declares $0.28 Dividend

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.28 per share ($3.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $100.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.15%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 968 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLT is 1.26%, a decrease of 2.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.95% to 248,166K shares. The put/call ratio of TLT is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 37,654K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,292K shares, representing an increase of 24.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 28.22% over the last quarter.

TMF - Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares holds 9,608K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,910K shares, representing an increase of 38.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 8,814K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,316K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 41.44% over the last quarter.

Rafferty Asset Management holds 8,397K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306K shares, representing an increase of 36.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 36.83% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 6,529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares, representing an increase of 22.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 28.37% over the last quarter.

