BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (BIGZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (BIGZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BIGZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BIGZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.99, the dividend yield is 6.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIGZ was $17.99, representing a -21.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.05 and a 4.53% increase over the 52 week low of $17.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bigz Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.