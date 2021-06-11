BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (BIGZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (BIGZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BIGZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.6, the dividend yield is .49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIGZ was $20.6, representing a -10.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.05 and a 10.69% increase over the 52 week low of $18.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BIGZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.