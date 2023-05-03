BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) Declares $0.07 Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.84%, the lowest has been 3.68%, and the highest has been 12.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.07 (n=98).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIGZ is 0.33%, an increase of 26.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.91% to 60,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 6,354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing an increase of 78.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGZ by 412.41% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Advisors holds 4,224K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,256K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGZ by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Quantedge Capital Pte holds 4,129K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,142K shares, representing an increase of 23.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGZ by 33.80% over the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 3,454K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885K shares, representing an increase of 45.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGZ by 59.30% over the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 3,041K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing an increase of 84.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGZ by 878.52% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the "Advisor") believes have above-average earnings growth potential. In selecting investments for the Trust, the Advisor focuses on mid- and small-capitalization growth companies that are "innovative." These are companies that have introduced, or are seeking to introduce, a new product or service that potentially changes the marketplace. The Trust may invest up to 25% of its assets in securities of foreign companies, including companies located in emerging markets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.