BlackRock Increases Stake in WPP, Gains Influence

November 06, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

WPP (GB:WPP) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in WPP PLC, crossing the 10% threshold of total voting rights. This acquisition highlights BlackRock’s growing influence in WPP, a significant player in the advertising and marketing sector. Investors may want to keep an eye on WPP’s stock performance as BlackRock’s involvement could impact market dynamics.

