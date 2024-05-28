BlackRock Increases Stake in St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place (GB:STJ) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings in St. James’s Place PLC, crossing a notable threshold on May 24, 2024, with the company now commanding a total of 10% of voting rights. This change reflects both direct share ownership and financial instruments, with the latter including securities lending and contracts for difference (CFDs). St. James’s Place was officially notified of this significant change in ownership on May 27, 2024.

For further insights into GB:STJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.