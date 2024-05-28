News & Insights

BlackRock Increases Stake in St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place (GB:STJ) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings in St. James’s Place PLC, crossing a notable threshold on May 24, 2024, with the company now commanding a total of 10% of voting rights. This change reflects both direct share ownership and financial instruments, with the latter including securities lending and contracts for difference (CFDs). St. James’s Place was officially notified of this significant change in ownership on May 27, 2024.

