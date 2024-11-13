News & Insights

BlackRock Increases Stake in Savills PLC

November 13, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Savills (GB:SVS) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Savills PLC, reaching a 5% threshold of total voting rights. This strategic move highlights BlackRock’s growing influence in the real estate market. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Savills’ future decisions and performance in the stock market.

