BlackRock Increases Stake in Haleon PLC

November 06, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its holding in Haleon PLC, crossing a notable threshold of 5.18% in voting rights. This move highlights BlackRock’s growing influence in the company, potentially impacting future corporate decisions. Investors in the financial markets may find this development intriguing as it could signal strategic changes at Haleon.

