BlackRock Increases Stake in Endeavour Mining

May 28, 2024 — 12:59 pm EDT

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining plc has been notified by BlackRock, Inc. of a change in their holdings, crossing a significant threshold on May 24, 2024. BlackRock now holds a combined total of 13.72% of voting rights after an acquisition of shares and financial instruments in Endeavour Mining. This change reflects an increase from the previous notification, signifying BlackRock’s growing interest in the mining company.

