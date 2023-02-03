BlackRock Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.73MM shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 12, 2021 they reported 11.25MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.15% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.12% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zoom Video Communications is $87.91. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.12% from its latest reported closing price of $82.84.

The projected annual revenue for Zoom Video Communications is $4,507MM, an increase of 3.69%. The projected annual EPS is $4.07, an increase of 73.53%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoom Video Communications. This is a decrease of 117 owner(s) or 9.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ZM is 0.2795%, a decrease of 13.8979%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 181,442K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 10,615,891 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,891,340 shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 11.55% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 8,613,748 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,803,524 shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 8,420,463 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,466,914 shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,800,404 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,429,004 shares, representing an increase of 17.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 6,423,637 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,341,298 shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Its easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.