BlackRock Increases Position in Woodward (WWD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.05MM shares of Woodward Inc (WWD). This represents 10.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 5.95MM shares and 9.95% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.64% and an increase in total ownership of 0.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.13% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Woodward is $100.54. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.13% from its latest reported closing price of $103.79.

The projected annual revenue for Woodward is $2,661MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual EPS is $3.43, an increase of 21.82%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodward. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWD is 0.18%, a decrease of 13.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 62,265K shares. The put/call ratio of WWD is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,064K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,058K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 4,336K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,229K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 6.83% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,023K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 2,204K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,758K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Woodward Declares $0.22 Dividend

On January 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $103.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.64%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 2.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

Woodward Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Its customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA.

