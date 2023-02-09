BlackRock Increases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.63MM shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). This represents 10.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 44.51MM shares and 9.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.51% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.16% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wheaton Precious Metals is $39.66. The forecasts range from a low of $30.35 to a high of $54.11. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.16% from its latest reported closing price of $43.66.

The projected annual revenue for Wheaton Precious Metals is $1,172MM. The projected annual EPS is $1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 732 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wheaton Precious Metals. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPM is 0.46%, an increase of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 338,844K shares. The put/call ratio of WPM is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 30,746K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,962K shares, representing an increase of 12.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 20,793K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,080K shares, representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 5.11% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 19,403K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,032K shares, representing an increase of 12.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 8.69% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 16,350K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,107K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 6.57% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 13,795K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,427K shares, representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a multinational precious metals streaming company. It produces over 26 million ounces and sells over 29 million ounces of silver mined by other companies as a by-product of their main operations.

