BlackRock Increases Position in Westpac Banking (WBK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 221.51MM shares of Westpac Banking Corp. Ltd. (WBK). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2021 they reported 214.14MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.44% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.50% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westpac Banking is $18.53. The forecasts range from a low of $14.00 to a high of $23.88. The average price target represents an increase of 30.50% from its latest reported closing price of $14.20.

Fund Sentiment

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westpac Banking. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WBK is 0.3821%, an increase of 10.9937%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 68.09% to 233,358K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,444,733 shares

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 25,939,987 shares

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 18,428,815 shares

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,243,385 shares

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 8,712,570 shares

