BlackRock Increases Position in WD-40 (WDFC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.13MM shares of WD-40 Company (WDFC). This represents 15.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2.10MM shares and 15.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.42% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.13% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for WD-40 is $159.80. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $217.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.13% from its latest reported closing price of $175.85.

The projected annual revenue for WD-40 is $555MM, an increase of 9.07%. The projected annual EPS is $5.27, an increase of 15.02%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in WD-40. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WDFC is 0.1309%, a decrease of 11.6983%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 14,732K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,642,584 shares representing 12.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 996,083 shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953,438 shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 877,805 shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 883,726 shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 54.01% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 632,682 shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628,982 shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 82.93% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 564,155 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570,959 shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 9.39% over the last quarter.

WD-40 Declares $0.83 Dividend

WD-40 said on December 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share ($3.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

At the current share price of $175.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.40%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 2.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

WD-40 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developingand selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets a wide range of maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.