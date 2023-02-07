BlackRock Increases Position in Waste Management (WM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.41MM shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 29.94MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.57% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.51% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waste Management is $176.88. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $205.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.51% from its latest reported closing price of $151.82.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Management is $21,445MM, an increase of 8.87%. The projected annual EPS is $6.30, an increase of 16.13%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Management. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 2.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WM is 0.4346%, a decrease of 0.5272%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 360,787K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 35,234,344 shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,633,672 shares, representing an increase of 47.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 3.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,329,600 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,224,270 shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 10.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,526,782 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,455,454 shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,990,151 shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,952,108 shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 6,004,065 shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,010,036 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Waste Management Declares $0.65 Dividend

Waste Management said on November 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $151.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.85%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 2.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Waste Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.