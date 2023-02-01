BlackRock Increases Position in Walker & Dunlop (WD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD). This represents 15.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4.74MM shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.46% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walker & Dunlop is $130.15. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $192.15. The average price target represents an increase of 36.46% from its latest reported closing price of $95.38.

The projected annual revenue for Walker & Dunlop is $1,485MM, an increase of 8.37%. The projected annual EPS is $8.15, an increase of 9.61%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walker & Dunlop. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WD is 0.2390%, a decrease of 11.0112%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 28,101K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,245,432 shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127,121 shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,963,421 shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980,285 shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 6.36% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,002,843 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 942,516 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931,806 shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 8.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 796,823 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 794,326 shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Walker & Dunlop Declares $0.60 Dividend

Walker & Dunlop said on August 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2022 received the payment on September 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $95.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.17%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 5.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Walker & Dunlop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Walker & Dunlop, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1000+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

