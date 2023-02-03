BlackRock Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.47MM shares of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 10.29MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.34% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vulcan Materials is $206.91. The forecasts range from a low of $159.58 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.34% from its latest reported closing price of $187.52.

The projected annual revenue for Vulcan Materials is $7,996MM, an increase of 11.22%. The projected annual EPS is $6.77, an increase of 51.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Materials. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VMC is 0.3151%, an increase of 17.9515%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 146,708K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 9,953,700 shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,633,182 shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,771,928 shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 18.45% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,523,890 shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,527,221 shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,885,621 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520,048 shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 26.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,756,681 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,914,760 shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 11.02% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Materials Declares $0.40 Dividend

Vulcan Materials said on July 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 16, 2022 received the payment on September 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $187.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 1.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Vulcan Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete.

