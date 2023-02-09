BlackRock Increases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.41MM shares of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). This represents 10.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 15.72MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.82% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.13% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vornado Realty Trust is $23.46. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.13% from its latest reported closing price of $23.43.

The projected annual revenue for Vornado Realty Trust is $1,849MM, a decrease of 2.17%. The projected annual EPS is $0.30, a decrease of 39.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNO is 0.12%, a decrease of 8.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.00% to 182,594K shares. The put/call ratio of VNO is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Norges Bank holds 18,082K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 9,357K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,744K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing an increase of 61.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 79.40% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,524K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,855K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 14.73% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,389K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,475K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Vornado Realty Trust Declares $0.38 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 27, 2023 will receive the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $23.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.14%, the lowest has been 3.28%, and the highest has been 9.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.58 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

Vornado Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust.

