BlackRock Increases Position in Vodafone Group (VOD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,208.65MM shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 2,125.09MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.08% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vodafone Group is $15.46. The forecasts range from a low of $9.29 to a high of $27.67. The average price target represents an increase of 33.08% from its latest reported closing price of $11.62.

The projected annual revenue for Vodafone Group is $47,208MM, an increase of 2.58%. The projected annual EPS is $0.11, an increase of 47.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodafone Group. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VOD is 0.2219%, a decrease of 6.6843%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 265,064K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 21,790,832 shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,913,676 shares, representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 20.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,662,429 shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,805,251 shares, representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 51.23% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 18,692,848 shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,186,148 shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,783,688 shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,963,666 shares, representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 82.32% over the last quarter.

ACR Alpine Capital Research holds 12,467,869 shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,504,877 shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 50.82% over the last quarter.

Vodafone Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vodafone Group Plc is a British multinational telecommunications company. Its registered office and global headquarters are in Newbury, Berkshire, England. It predominantly operates services in Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania.

