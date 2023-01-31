BlackRock Increases Position in Vicor (VICR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.47MM shares of Vicor Corp (VICR). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.26MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.10% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vicor is $67.32. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.10% from its latest reported closing price of $67.25.

The projected annual revenue for Vicor is $468MM, an increase of 22.03%. The projected annual EPS is $1.16, an increase of 93.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicor. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VICR is 0.2068%, an increase of 0.3918%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 25,344K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,211,006 shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352,757 shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,993,526 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,305,603 shares, representing a decrease of 15.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,653,125 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353,730 shares, representing an increase of 18.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 41.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 673,899 shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673,691 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 654,797 shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448,505 shares, representing an increase of 31.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 66.85% over the last quarter.

Vicor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

