BlackRock Increases Position in Via Renewables, Inc. (VIA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.90MM shares of Via Renewables, Inc. Class A (VIA). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Via Renewables, Inc.. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VIA is 0.0129%, a decrease of 12.1500%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.60% to 6,852K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 876,948 shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 966,748 shares, representing a decrease of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 552,021 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 571,691 shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 373,583 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363,169 shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 55.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 335,374 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 273,933 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288,774 shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Via Renewables, Inc. Declares $0.18 Dividend

Via Renewables, Inc. said on January 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $6.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.06%, the lowest has been 5.82%, and the highest has been 14.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.63 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Via Renewables Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for the natural gas and electricity under its well-established and well-regarded brands, including Spark Energy, Major Energy, Provider Power, and Verde Energy. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Via Renewables currently operates in 19 states and serves 100 utility territories. Via Renewables offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

