BlackRock Increases Position in Veru (VERU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.65MM shares of Veru Inc (VERU). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 4.21MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.53% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 298.24% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veru is $15.81. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 298.24% from its latest reported closing price of $3.97.

The projected annual revenue for Veru is $40MM, an increase of 45.38%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veru. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERU is 0.06%, a decrease of 38.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.49% to 40,285K shares. The put/call ratio of VERU is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,893K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 3,781K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company.

Boxer Capital holds 2,500K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,924K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,610K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company.

Veru Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veru Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, VERU-100, and Zuclomiphene citrate. VERU-111 is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets, crosslinks, and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor resistant prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT in men with advanced prostate cancer. The Veru breast cancer pipeline includes enobosarm for AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and VERU-111 for taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Enobosarm is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets and activates the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer without unwanted masculinizing side effects. VERU-111 is also being advanced into a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

