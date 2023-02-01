BlackRock Increases Position in Verra Mobility (VRRM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.55MM shares of Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 9.41MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.90% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verra Mobility is $19.89. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 28.90% from its latest reported closing price of $15.43.

The projected annual revenue for Verra Mobility is $789MM, an increase of 8.77%. The projected annual EPS is $1.08, an increase of 99.42%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verra Mobility. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VRRM is 0.5436%, a decrease of 14.0027%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 175,971K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 11,258,707 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,791,189 shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 10,399,115 shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Scopia Capital Management holds 8,101,369 shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,382,312 shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,375,063 shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,365,227 shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,236,193 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,688,818 shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 86.59% over the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem - one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by its customers and the constituencies they serve. Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries.

