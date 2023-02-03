BlackRock Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 331.02MM shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 290.74MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.86% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.35% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verizon Communications is $46.16. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.35% from its latest reported closing price of $41.83.

The projected annual revenue for Verizon Communications is $143,056MM, an increase of 4.55%. The projected annual EPS is $5.24, an increase of 3.49%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verizon Communications. This is a decrease of 183 owner(s) or 4.40%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VZ is 0.6031%, a decrease of 14.8988%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 2,879,223K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 119,004,798 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,474,438 shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 21.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 95,203,266 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,954,775 shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 20.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 79,119,876 shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,788,479 shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 73,687,365 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,777,570 shares, representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 11.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 70,960,316 shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,784,030 shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 26.41% over the last quarter.

Verizon Communications Declares $0.65 Dividend

Verizon Communications said on December 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.61 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 9, 2023 received the payment on February 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $41.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.67%, the lowest has been 3.98%, and the highest has been 7.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Verizon Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verizon is one of the largest communication technology companies in the world. Verizon Communications Inc. was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

