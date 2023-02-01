BlackRock Increases Position in Veritone (VERI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.00MM shares of Veritone Inc (VERI). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.89MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.50% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.26% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veritone is $8.17. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.26% from its latest reported closing price of $8.45.

The projected annual revenue for Veritone is $168MM, an increase of 4.18%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.05.

Fund Sentiment

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veritone. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 12.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VERI is 0.1196%, a decrease of 7.1085%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.32% to 16,093K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banta Asset Management holds 2,280,794 shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365,694 shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,518,653 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489,999 shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 9.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,045,397 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912,209 shares, representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 739,160 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323,000 shares, representing an increase of 56.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 109.73% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 733,897 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773,394 shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Veritone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veritone is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.