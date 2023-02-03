BlackRock Increases Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.71MM shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 11.68MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.76% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.53% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verisk Analytics is $195.50. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.53% from its latest reported closing price of $187.02.

The projected annual revenue for Verisk Analytics is $2,667MM, a decrease of 12.07%. The projected annual EPS is $5.71, a decrease of 12.12%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verisk Analytics. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VRSK is 0.3365%, a decrease of 0.2957%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 173,832K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,303,480 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,330,179 shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 5,522,173 shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,250,699 shares, representing a decrease of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 12.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,677,972 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,649,643 shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 3.32% over the last quarter.

PRBLX - Parnassus Core Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,832,206 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,674,214 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,648,738 shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Verisk Analytics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verisk provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters.

